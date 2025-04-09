Rochester Democrats propose bills to reduce prison sentences, prioritize rehabilitation over punishment

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – New York Republicans and the Rochester Police Locust Club have criticized Democrats over a new bill they say prioritizes prisoners over public safety.

One bill, sponsored by Rochester Democrat Jeremy Cooney, is called the “Earned Time Act.” It would allow inmates to reduce their prison sentences by up to 75% through good time and merit time allowances, regardless of the severity of their crimes. Another bill, co-sponsored by Senators Cooney and Samra Brouk, would change the parole process to presume an inmate should be released unless the Board of Parole can prove the inmate is an unreasonable risk to public safety.

Some state Republicans have labeled this bill a threat to public safety.

“We want people to be released when they can be released for especially non-violent crimes and the heinous crimes that unfortunately many people commit in this state. But that kinda upends that. It makes it that it’s still good. And you’re good until you’re bad, and then when you’re bad, you’re still good,” Sen. Rob Rolison said.

The Rochester Police Locust Club called the bills outrageous and appalling, saying Senator Cooney should be ashamed of himself for putting criminals ahead of his constituents.

Senator Cooney said the Earned Time Act is about updating New York’s sentencing laws to align with other parts of the nation.

“Incarceration without rehabilitation is a missed opportunity to set these individuals up for success and promote safety both inside and outside of the prison walls,” Cooney said.

“From vocational training to drug and alcohol treatment, earned time opportunities are a proven method to stop repeat offenders and lower costs for correctional facilities,” Cooney said.

