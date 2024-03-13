Rochester Eclipse: Can we still see the solar eclipse if its cloudy?

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Will we still be able to see the total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8 if its partially cloudy? How about if its fully cloudy?

It wouldn’t be spring in Rochester without cloudy skies. For most events in the Flower City, we won’t flinch even if there are clouds in the forecast. What if the main event is in the sky?

Paul wrote to use saying: “I can’t find any information about what will happen if it’s cloudy. Will we still be able to see the eclipse?” Here’s another one from Adam: “Will the sun still be visible or will it be hidden behind clouds?”

First Alert Meteorologist Rich Caniglia has the answer.

“It depends what kind of clouds we’re talking about. If it’s a thin overcast out there, we’ll still get a pretty good view of the big total eclipse coming up on April 8,” Rich said.

“The problem is if it’s a very heavy, overcast sky, then it’s really going to put a damper on things. If it’s raining or snowing out that day, it’s not going to be as spectacular a sight so we’ll just have to wait and see how the weather plays out.”

“Generally, most of the sky conditions, you’re still going to have a chance to enjoy it and experience it as it will get dark depending on if the clouds are really thick and it’s already kind of a dark sky out there. Then you’re just not going to notice as dramatic a change.”

“It’s going to be much quicker, too, it’s going to go much faster. So it’s going to go kind of sky conditions one way. Total eclipse will briefly get darker, and then it will kind of brighten up right after that. Whereas if it’s a nice clear sky, you’ll see the more gradual darkening and then lightening after totality.”

You might be wondering, if it’s cloudy, do I really still need to wear eclipse glasses? The answer is yes. Experts say you should never look directly at the sun without proper eye protection, even if it’s cloudy.

If you have a question you’d like answered, send an email to goodquestion@whec.com.