Rochester eclipse: Tips to prepare for solar eclipse on April 8

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — On Monday, April 8, the skies over Rochester will go dark at 3:20 p.m. as the moon passes between the sun and the Earth. The entire Rochester area will be on the eclipse’s path of totality and the city itself will experience 3 minutes and 38 seconds of darkness.

Here’s what you need to know to prepare for the total solar eclipse. To watch the eclipse, you’ll need a pair of eclipse glasses to protect your eyes while staring at the sun. Even a few second of staring at the sun without protection can cause vision damage.

There are multiple places where you can buy eclipse glasses including the gift shop at the Rochester Museum and Science Center. Just make sure that the glasses are certified by the International Standards Organization. You can find out where to get the glasses here.

The Rochester area is expected to welcome between 300,000 and 500,000 visitors for the eclipse. That’s expected to bring traffic throughout the area, so its important to get gas ahead of time and give yourself plenty of time to travel. During the 2017 total solar eclipse that went through parts of the U.S., some gas stations on the path of totality ran out.

Also, head to the grocery store before the eclipse to stock up on food. Wegmans announced that its Rochester-area stores will close on April 8 between 3 and 3:30 p.m. for the eclipse. Cell service may be spotty with the influx of people, so write down to number you may need and bring a paper map with you just in case.

