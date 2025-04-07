Rochester Education Foundation to offer financial aid assistance in ‘FAFSA Fest’ event

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — For anyone sending their child off to college or going to college themselves, the Rochester Education Foundation will host a “FAFSA Fest” Wednesday for the community.

At the event, students, along with their families, will receive help completing FAFSA, TAP, be able to ask questions about financial aid and learn about local opportunities for higher education, as partners from area colleges and other community based organizations will be at the event.

The event will take place Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Rochester Educational Opportunity Center on Court Street.

