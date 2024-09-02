Rochester event pays tribute to fallen 9/11 firefighters with 110-story stair climb

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb event is happening this Saturday at Innovative Field to honor the bravery of the New York City firefighters who died on 9/11.

Participants will climb 2,200 steps, representing the 110 stories of the World Trade Center. All proceeds from the event will go to support the families of fallen firefighters.

You can register online at 2024 Rochester 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb or onsite the day of the climb. The fee is $35.

Opening ceremonies start at 8:30 a.m. and the climb starts at 8:46 a.m.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.