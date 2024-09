BUFFALO, N.Y. – A Rochester youth football coach is expected to recover after he was shot during a game Sunday morning.

Buffalo Police say the 31-year-old victim is in the Erie County Medical Center, where he’s being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

He’s a coach with the Flower City Panthers. They were playing the GR8 Elite Ducks in northeast Buffalo.

Police have a suspect in custody and recovered a gun.