Rochester General Hospital conducts first U.S. clinical trial for new heart failure therapy

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Medical history is being made at Rochester General Hospital with the first U.S. clinical trial for a new heart failure therapy.

Rochester General Hospital is testing “Aqua Pass,” a suit designed for heart failure patients. The suit uses warm air to evaporate and remove fluid through the patient’s skin. Fluid build-up is the leading cause of hospitalization for heart failure patients.

Doctors are optimistic about the potential of Aqua Pass.

“This trial checked every box. It’s non-invasive, it’s not arduous. It’s just simply putting on a fancy little suit for patients to make them feel better and ultimately keep them out of the hospital,” said Scott Feitell with Rochester General Hospital.

The trial could pave the way for Aqua Pass to receive FDA approval. The trial is still enrolling patients.

