Rochester honors Malcolm X’s legacy with celebration and artist showcase

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The city of Rochester honored the life of Malcolm X with a celebration and artist showcase at the International Plaza.

Local artists shared their creative talents, and attendees enjoyed food and live music. Organizers emphasized the importance of celebrating civil rights activists like Malcolm X and his impact on the community.

“I would say infinite period of time, the same time that we recognize our ancestors, and all the time they put in, the commitment blood sweat and tears from the continent throughout the diaspora,” said one organizer, Diallo Payne. “That’s the length of time it takes with infinite wisdom of the ancestors, that’s the way we will metric how long it took because it’s on their shoulders that we started from their greatness that we pull to extract the greatness and divinity that went into this event.”

This event was part of the International Plaza’s ongoing Sunday community cultural event series.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI