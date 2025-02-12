Rochester hosts fundraiser celebrating Susan B. Anthony

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The city is celebrating the 205th birthday of renowned suffragist and social reformer Susan B. Anthony.

The National Susan B. Anthony Museum & House is hosting its annual dinner and fundraiser February 12 at 5 p.m. at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center.

News10NBC’s Lynette Adams will have the honor of emceeing the celebration and author Lori Van Dusen, CIMA will be the keynote speaker.

For more information, click here. To reserve your seat or table, click here. ,

