Rochester Housing Quality Task Force to focus on homeownership

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After two years of working to address the needs of renters and landlords in Rochester, Mayor Malik Evans is expanding the focus to homeownership.

Evans on Wednesday asked the Rochester Housing Quality Task Force to create partnerships, enhance city programs, and align efforts with the state to increase homeownership opportunities. It’s also a way to support existing homeowners.

“That’s why I created the Housing Quality Task Force in the first place. So that all of our residents have the opportunity for an equitable future. And let’s be clear, not everyone may want to own a home, but they should have the opportunity,” Evans said.

The mayor considers the task force, which started back in 2022, to be a success in addressing the needs of renters and landlords and now expanding its vision.