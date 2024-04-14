Rochester in Focus: April 14, 2024

News10NBC's Public Affairs program that looks at current News headlines and highlights events happening in the viewing area.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This week on Rochester in Focus, News10NBC reflects on one of the biggest events in our community — the total solar eclipse — with president and CEO of Visit Rochester.

Director of Communications for the City of Rochester, Barbara Pierce, joins us as well to discuss what the eclipse meant for Rochester.

But, what’s it like to cover an event so monumental? News10NBC Investigative Reporter Berkeley Brean wasn’t a believer at first. He shares what it was like at Parcel 5 on April 8.