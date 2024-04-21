Rochester in Focus: April 21, 2024

News10NBC's Public Affairs program that looks at current News headlines and highlights events happening in the viewing area.

News10NBC's Public Affairs program that looks at current News headlines and highlights events happening in the viewing area.

News10NBC's Public Affairs program that looks at current News headlines and highlights events happening in the viewing area.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This week on Rochester in Focus, News10NBC spoke with City Councilmember Willie Lightfoot to follow up on the Brady Campaign, which takes a look at crime guns in Rochester.

Next, the producers of the Roc Summer Soul Festival talk about some changes to this year’s lineup.

Finally, an award-winning local couple shares how they make a difference in the arts an community service locally.