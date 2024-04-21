Rochester in Focus: April 21, 2024

Lynette Adams News10NBC

Rochester in Focus: 4/21, Part 1

Rochester in Focus: 4/21, Part 2

Rochester in Focus: 4/21, Part 3

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This week on Rochester in Focus, News10NBC spoke with City Councilmember Willie Lightfoot to follow up on the Brady Campaign, which takes a look at crime guns in Rochester.

Next, the producers of the Roc Summer Soul Festival talk about some changes to this year’s lineup.

Finally, an award-winning local couple shares how they make a difference in the arts an community service locally.