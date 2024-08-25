Rochester in Focus: August 25, 2024

News10NBC's Public Affairs program that looks at current News headlines and highlights events happening in the viewing area.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This week on Rochester in Focus, meet a fitness instructor who has Down Syndrome. Meg teaches at M Body in Webster, and her story is an inspiring one.

Next, you’ll meet a man named Andrew from Avon. He suffered an injury forcing him to give up wrestling, so he turned to his faith to come back even stronger.

News10NBC’s Lynette Adams speaks with an author who spent 25 years in the human service field, and wants to ease the pain of homelessness for local children.

Finally, the mother of a murder victim shares her story. Her son was killed in the Boys and Girls Club massacre in 2015. She started an organization to help young people avoid the violence that claims so many lives in Rochester.