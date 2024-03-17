Rochester in Focus: March 17, 2024

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This week on Rochester in Focus, News10NBC talks about the Economic Power and Entrepreneurship Expo coming to Rochester at the end of March.

A group of women are coming together to help women of color advance in their lives and businesses.

Next, an author and former Rochester new reporter speaks with Lynette about her memoir, “American Negra.”

Lastly, we address loneliness in our area and talk about what you can do to help.

