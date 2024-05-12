Rochester in Focus: May 12, 2024

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This week on Rochester in Focus, News10NBC discusses security at local houses of worship. Last week, the Senate majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced the federal government would make $400 million available to churches, synagogues, and mosques across the country to beef up security.

Next, May is Mental Health Awareness Month. We’ll discuss wellness through peer interactions.

Lastly, it was a deadly week in Rochester at the beginning of May. News10NBC’s Emily Putnam answers a Good Question on police chase policies among local law enforcement.