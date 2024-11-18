Rochester in Focus: November 17, 2024

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This week on Rochester in Focus we let you in on one of the best kept secrets in the Rochester area.

Next, a father and Bishop has a visions for his daughters, and this is why he opened a restaurant called “The Pleasant Kitchen Spot.”

We also spoke with a couple who knows what it’s like to pull yourself up by your bootstraps who hosted a coat giveaway to help other families.

Finally, we dug into the archive for an interview with the mother of one of the victims of the Boys and Girls Club massacre, Johnny Johnson. She told us why generational engagement matters.