Rochester Knighthawks set to host Native American Heritage Night Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Knighthawks have announced they will host a Native American Heritage Night in conjunction with Marvel Super Hero Night on Friday at Blue Cross Arena.

For the fourth year in a row, this night celebrates and supports Native American Nations and honors their history in the Rochester region and the role Indigenous people have played in the history of lacrosse.

There will be various content, activations, ticket promotions and merchandise themed around Native American Heritage, including limited edition T-shirts made by Native American artist Cara Dry, that feature a special-edition logo for the Knighthawks that represents her Native American roots.

As part of their Marvel Super Hero Night, the Knighthawks will be sporting specialty Black Widow themed jerseys who were developed and inspired by award-winning Indigenous artist Jeffrey Veregge, who died last April.

The jersey’s will be auctioned off after the game on a sport-focused online auction platform called “DASH.”

Additionally, the first 3,000 fans in attendance will receive a Legends of Lax Marvel comic book, featuring some of the Knighthawks players.

