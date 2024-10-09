Rochester LGBTQ+ Fall Film Festival returns starting October 10

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester LGBTQ+ Fall Film Festival is back for the 32nd year starting October 10.

ImageOut is hosting the festival which runs from October 10-20, and will showcase films from all different genres, a film Q&A, an a few parties in between. The fun will begin with a Kickoff Party where attendants can take a glimpse at the festival lineup highlights.

How to attend

Organizers recommend buying tickets and passes in advance through this link. Tickets are single-use. Passes range in price from $50-$250 and include access to every event throughout the festival.

If you’d rather buy a ticket or pass in person, you can do so at the kickoff party on October 10, which runs from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Rochester Contemporary Arts Center.

Films will be shown at The Little Theatre, The Dryden Theatre, and the RIT Magic Center. For information on parking at any of the venues, click here.

Festival Schedule

Thursday, October 10:

Kickoff Party at the Rochester Contemporary Arts Center

Friday, October 11: Opening Night

“Listen Up!” showing at The Little Theatre at 6 p.m.

“Sebastian” showing at The Little Theatre at 8:45 p.m.

Saturday, October 12:

College Day event running from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Next Generation Shorts at 10:30 a.m. at The Little Theatre

Queering Democracy: Film, Identity, and Politics Shorts at 1 p.m. at The Little Theatre

“Speaking Out” at 1:15 p.m. at The Dryden Theatre

“The Queen of My Dreams” at 3:30 p.m. at The Dryden Theatre

“Along Came Love” at 6 p.m. at The Dryden Theatre

“F.L.Y.” at 9 p.m. at The Dryden Theatre

Sunday, October 13:

“The Trash Goes Out on Tuesday” at 12:30 p.m. at The Little Theatre

“Toll” at 3 p.m. at The Little Theatre

“Power Alley” at 6 p.m. at The Little Theatre

“The Astronaut Lovers” at 8:30 p.m. at The Little Theatre

“All Shall Be Well” at 6 p.m. at The Little Theatre

Monday, October 14:

“Old Narcissus” at 8:20

Tuesday, October 15:

Spilling The Tea from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at 836 South Clinton Avenue

“The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert” at 7:30 p.m. at The Dryden Theatre

Wednesday, October 16:

“Sabbath Queen” at 6 p.m. at The Little Theatre

“Crossing” at 8:50 p.m. at The Little Theatre

Thursday, October 17:

“Close To You” at 7 p.m. at RIT Magic Center

Friday, October 18:

“Gondola” at 6 p.m. at The Little Theatre

“Mother Father Sister Brother Frank” at 8:15 p.m. at The Little Theatre

“Carnage For Christmas” at 10:15 p.m. at The Little Theatre

Saturday, October 19:

“Taboo: Amos Guttman” at 11 a.m. at The Dryden Theatre

“Bonus Track” at 1:15 p.m. at The Dryden Theatre

“Young Hearts” at 3:45 p.m. at The Dryden Theatre

Closing Night Dinner Party from 6-7:30 p.m. at Courtyard by Marriott Rochester Downtown

“What a Feeling” at 8:30 p.m. at The Dryden

Sunday, October 20

“Lesvia” at 11 a.m. at The Little Theatre

“Sally!” at 1:15 p.m. at The Little Theatre

“Chuck Chuck Baby” at 6 p.m. at The Little Theatre

“Turtles” at 8:30 p.m. at The Little Theatre

For more information about special guests, accessibility, descriptions of each film, and more click this link.