Rochester MAG offers free admission on Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Looking for some indoor fun this Saturday? The Rochester Memorial Art Gallery is offering free admission.

Offering over 5,000 of history, the MAG opens its doors for free in honor of Marjorie B. Searl, who started working in the MAG’s education department in 1987. Through the years she added significant artworks to the gallery’s collection, mentored staff, helped organize exhibitions, and more.

Here are a few exhibitions currently available to keep your eyes peeled for:

The museum opens at 11 a.m. and closes at 5 p.m.