Rochester man accused of threatening, stalking police officer after arrest at RTS bus terminal

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester man, Orlando Justice, faces serious accusations of threatening and stalking a police officer who previously arrested him.

Federal prosecutors report that it all started last Saturday at the RTS bus terminal. Justice was arrested for trespassing and resisting arrest. Authorities say he was intoxicated and taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he allegedly threatened officers, spat at them, and vowed to find them.

The following day, the Rochester Police Department officer received several calls on his personal cell phone. Justice is accused of making statements such as, “I told you that I would find you” and “messed with the wrong one,” while also reciting the officer’s home address.

Justice is currently in custody. If convicted, he could face up to five years in prison.

