WILSON PEAK, C.O. — A man from Rochester died while hiking in Colorado on Wednesday.

The San Miguel Sheriff’s Department says they responded for an injured hiker on Wilson Peak. They say the 53-year-old man fell anywhere from three to 400 feet and hit his head.

Climber death: deputies, SAR responded this AM to a report of an injured hiker on Wilson Peak. The 53 yr old Rochester man, an experienced climber, was hiking alone on the Rock of Ages trail and, while ascending, fell approximately 3-400 ft suffering a head injury. (1 of 2) pic.twitter.com/c9r7nfRVB9 — San Miguel Sheriff (@SheriffAlert) September 25, 2024

They say when rescuers found the man during a four-hour mission, he had died from his injuries. Deputies have not released the man’s name.