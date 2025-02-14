Rochester man gets life sentence for murder of taxi driver, David Treese III

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester man, David Porter, will spend the rest of his life in prison for the murder of a taxi driver. Porter was found guilty of shooting and killing David Treese III last spring,

Porter was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Friday. Porter pistol-whipped and shot Treese multiple times while stealing his cab.

Treese tried to get out of the cab and get help, but died on the sidewalk of Bay Street. He was found by a passerby.

The Monroe County District Attorney described the crime as “one of the most disturbing acts of violence” she has seen in her career.

Last year, News10NBC spoke with a friend of Treese, who said in part:

“What he did was absolutely disgusting and beyond what you would ever need to do to a person,” the friend said, not wanting to be identified on camera during this emotional interview. “He was just taken in such a wrong way — it’s hard, it’s very hard.”

