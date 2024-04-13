Rochester man on parole for murder back in jail, arrested for burglary

News10NBC Saturday Today provides live breaking News, First Alert Weather forecasts, weekend entertainment options and investigative reports.

WHEATLAND, N.Y. — A Rochester man on parole for murder is back in jail after deputies say he was caught stealing in Wheatland.

Monroe County sheriff’s deputies were called to the Birchwood Drive neighborhood early Thursday morning after a neighbor saw a man trying to open the doors of parked cars in the driveway while being followed by a car, on their security cameras.

Deputies pulled that car over and found a stolen generator and weed trimmer inside.

Akili Nix, who served time for murder, and Ryan Christman of Henrietta were arrested and charged with burglary and petit larceny.