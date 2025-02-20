Rochester man pleads guilty to starting fires at Hall of Justice and local grocery store

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester man has pleaded guilty to starting a fire in a local grocery store.

Jermaine Fields admitted to igniting a fire in the men’s bathroom of Abundance Food Co-op on South Avenue in April of last year.

Law enforcement was able to receive security camera footage from the store at the time of the incident, who they were able to later identify as Fields.

Fields also confessed to setting papers on fire in a stairwell at the Hall of Justice just 12 days before the grocery store incident.

Fields is set to be sentenced in June. He faces a minimum of five years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

