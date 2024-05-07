Rochester man sentenced 12 years in prison for recording minors in church bathroom

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester man, 61, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for hiding a camera in a church bathroom and recording people under the age of 18.

Stephen Nicot was convicted of receiving child porn. Federal attorneys say he hid the camera in a Western New York church between 2012 and 2014. When investigators searched Nicot’s home in 2022, they found videos and images of at least five minors using the church bathroom and shower on a memory card and USB drive.

Investigators also found two cell phones with images of a naked minor recorded by a hidden camera in Nicot’s home bathroom.