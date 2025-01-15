Rochester man sentenced for shooting East Rochester police officer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Raymond Noel, the man who shot an East Rochester police officer a year ago, has been sentenced to 35 years to life in prison.

The shooting happened on Jan. 14, 2024 when Officer Brad Steve and another officer responded to a noise complaint on Garfield Street in East Rochester. As the officers made their way around the apartment, officials say they found Noel standing in the driveway with a gun.

Despite officers telling him to put his hands up and stay where he was, officials say Noel drew his weapon and started making his way to the front of the apartment — that’s when Officer Steve shot Noel and Noel fired back, hitting the officer in the chest.

Officer Steve’s bulletproof vest prevented serious injury.

Noel was found guilty of attempted aggravated murder in November.

Photos from the scene on January 14, 2024:

