ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police say a man was shot on Sherman Street early Friday morning.

Officers responded to Sherman Street in the area between Dana and Chance streets around 12:30 a.m. and found the 25-year-old Rochester man shot in his lower body. The man was brought to Strong Memorial Hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police continue to investigate, and ask anyone with information to call 911. No suspects are in custody.