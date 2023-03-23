Groups meets to prepare for solar eclipse in Rochester a year from now

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester is one year away from a total solar eclipse darkening the skies. To prepare for the event, the Rochester Eclipse Task Force and the Rochester Museum and Science Center held a meeting on Wednesday night.

The Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce says the area could see a surge of between 375,000 and 500,000 visitors here to watch the eclipse.

“The fact that this wonderful, positive, individual, and community is going to be happening here. That helps our community to put its arms around itself to have that identity,” said one of the speakers.

The eclipse will last three minutes and 38 seconds. The last time a total eclipse was visible from Rochester was 1994.