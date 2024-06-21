Rochester native, NASA astronaut Pam Melroy visits hometown, discusses region’s role in space exploration

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Big things are being done in Rochester to support space exploration. NASA astronaut and Rochester native Pam Melroy was in town Friday to discuss how the region is playing a part.

“I loved the sight of the old Zeis projector coming up from the middle,” Melroy said.

June 21, 2024 is a special day for Pam Melroy. She got to visit one of her childhood favorites, the planetarium. Melroy graduated from Bishop Kearney and later became a space shuttle commander. She served as a NASA pilot on two flights and has logged more than 500 hours in space.

“This is certainly the place where that love was nurtured and supported by places like the science center and the planetarium,” Melroy said.

She’s also visiting L3Harris Technologies on University Avenue in Rochester, where scientists are working on a new telescope to explore dark matter. The headquarters is working on the “eyes” of the telescope, the most important piece for viewing galaxies from space.

“Those optics are finished to have surface areas to discover depth of the universe previously unseen,” Melroy said.

Melroy says she’s excited to see what the next generations have to offer in the field.

“It’s about a virtuous cycle. I love being here at the museum where I was inspired as a child,” Melroy said. “To see that cycle. I was a student here. We have more students coming.”

We asked what her biggest shock was when returning home from space.

“Not having your personal items float anymore,” Melroy said.

The new telescope is set to launch by May 2027.

