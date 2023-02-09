Rochester native NBA player Thomas Bryant traded to the Denver Nuggets

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester native basketball player Thomas Bryant was traded from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Denver Nuggets.

Bryant played basketball for Bishop Kearney where he helped his team become the champions in 2013 in the New York Class AA Tournament. Bryant was drafted 42nd overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft and was traded soon after to the Lakers, where he played that season.

After playing a season with the Lakes, Bryant went to the Washington Wizards for four seasons. He returned to the Lakes for the 2023-2023 season and will now play for the Nuggets.

Bryant has played 15 games with the Lakes so far this season, scoring 22 points and earning 17 rebounds, according to the NBA’s statistics.

Bryant has given back to the Rochester area by holding basketball camps, including one last September at the Hoops Strength facility in Henrietta.