Rochester nonprofit aims to give voice to families impacted by CPS investigations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Hope 585, a nonprofit that works with kids and families, is planning to host a town hall next week to hear directly from people about their interactions with Child Protective Services.

“We are hoping that the community will feel heard, that they will know that their voice matters in their situations and they get to express, without judgment, without any thinking that something will happen to them,” said Brandy Cooper of Hope 585. “Because they’re just expressing their very real experiences and maybe not being able to do that either within the investigation, before or after.”

According to Hope 585, there are more than 7,000 reports of abuse or neglect every year in Monroe County alone, but fewer than 20% are substantiated. The organization feels the town hall is a crucial platform for families to share their experiences and spark conversations that foster understanding and drive systemic change.

“Most CPS cases begin with a finding of neglect, that’s a really nebulous finding and at root of neglect is poverty. And the answer to poverty is not to fight the parents, the answer is to help the parents,” said Larry Marx, CEO of The Children’s Agenda.

The town hall is next Wednesday, October 30 at Hope 585 on North Chestnut Street. It starts at 5:30p.m., and runs until about 8 p.m.

