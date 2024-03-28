Rochester nonprofit welcomes Judy Collins for aging celebration Thursday

By News10NBC

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Lifespan celebrated aging Thursday with a big-name guest. The annual celebration happened at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center.

About 1,300 guests were there from businesses and organizations across our area. This year’s speaker is Grammy-winning singer Judy Collins. At 84, she’s still touring the world and doing more than 100 shows a year.

Lifespan aims to fight ageism and help make our community a more age-friendly place to live.