City of Rochester confirms that officers and firefighters weren’t paid Thursday morning

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The city confirms that Rochester Police officers and Rochester firefighters weren’t paid as scheduled through direct deposit on Thursday morning.

The city says they payroll files were properly summitted and its working to determine the cause of the problem. Union representatives for the Rochester Police Department and Rochester Fire Department are at City Hall trying to get answers.

Here is the full statement from the city:

Employees of two departments within the City did not receive paychecks via direct deposit at the usual time this morning. Uniformed employees of the Rochester Fire Department and Rochester Police Department have been delayed in receiving scheduled biweekly deposits.

“To have any of our 3,000-plus employees be delayed in receiving their hard-earned paychecks is unacceptable,” said Mayor Malik D. Evans. “I was made aware of this situation at 6 a.m., and I commit to having these crucial team members paid this morning.”

The City has documentation that the City’s payroll files were properly submitted and received by its financial institution. Senior leaders at that institution have been actively involved since early this morning to push payments to the affected employees. The City has demanded that those deposits occur immediately this morning.

As of 8 a.m., it appears only uniformed employees were affected.