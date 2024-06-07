Rochester organizations gather to raise awareness on National Wear Orange Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Several organizations gathered Friday morning at URMC’s Golisano Children’s Hospital to raise awareness for gun control and gun safety. Friday is National Wear Orange Day, a time devoted to ending gun violence.

In the U.S., gun violence is the leading cause of child death. Last year, 44 people under 19 were treated for gunshots at Golisano and Strong Memorial Hospital, and five of them died.

“It’s an issue in the Rochester and Monroe County communities, it’s in an issue in the Finger Lakes trauma region, and it’s an issue nationwide,” said Dr. Derek Wakeman, a pediatric surgeon at Golisano Children’s Hospital.

The majority of children treated for gunshot wounds are victims of intentional violence or self-harm.

