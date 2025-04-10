Rochester pantry receives $5,000 grant for revitalization efforts from city program

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A total of $230,000 is being distributed across Rochester to support community projects focused on beautification and neighborhood pride.

The People’s Pantry on Avenue D is receiving $5,000. Hundreds of people visit the pantry for food each month. The grant will fund a mural and revitalize flower beds.

The funding comes from the Neighbors in Action (NIA) program, which allows city residents to choose projects that enhance their neighborhoods in terms of aesthetics, public safety, and well-being.

Michael Durfee from the People’s Pantry said, “What we’ll be able to do with this grant is create a learning lab. So we hope to host Cornell Cooperative Extension and create workshops for people to learn how to create their own food. So, self-sufficiency is what we’re going for.”

Nutritional classes will take place in the garden once it’s operational. These classes will be available to the community and pantry users.

The program is funded by ESL Federal Credit Union and the Rochester Area Community Foundation, each matching the city’s $100,000 contribution. The city awarded 47 grants, with more expected next year. For a list of organizations benefitting from the grants this spring, click here.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI