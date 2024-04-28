Rochester Peregrine Falcons welcome two baby eyases

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Nova and Neander — a pair of Peregrine Falcons who have made the roof of the Rochester Times Square Building their nesting place — have welcomed two eyases to the world Sunday morning.

According to an account on X that updates the public on Nova and Neander, the first hatched around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. The second hatched a short time later.

It was such a pleasant surprise waking up to find that two of Nova and Neander's eyases hatched overnight! Here is one of them up early this morning and waiting for breakfast! cp#ROC #peregrine #falcon pic.twitter.com/1lYLdSbrHZ — Rfalconcam (@Rfalconcam) April 28, 2024

It looks like there’s two more eggs that have not hatched yet, but they’re expected to in the coming days.

Wondering what they’re up to? Click here for the FalconCam live feed.