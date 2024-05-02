Rochester Police Department awards 12 students for good deeds

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Twelve local students are being honored by the Rochester Police Department with the “Do the Right Thing” award, a recognition given three times a year to celebrate students who have made positive impacts through their good deeds.

Thursday’s ceremony marks the final celebration for this school year. As a proud sponsor of the program, News10NBC is excited to share stories starting Monday morning about each of the individual winners and the commendable actions that earned them this recognition.

The “Do the Right Thing” program aims to acknowledge and encourage young individuals in the Rochester community who have chosen to make a difference. To keep this spirit alive year-round, nominations are continuously open. If you know a student who has done something noteworthy and deserving of recognition, you can nominate them by clicking this link.

