RPD celebrates latest graduates of Workforce Development Program

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The latest graduates of the Workforce Development Program are taking the next step in becoming police officers.

On Monday, the City of Rochester and the Rochester Police Department celebrated 13 people who just graduated from the Rochester Police Department’s Workforce Development Program.

These graduates have been officially hired by Rochester Police and are now set to begin training at the police academy starting next month.

Once graduated from the academy and on the job for 44 months, new officers will make more than $107,000.