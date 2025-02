Credit: MGN

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police Department are currently investigating a homicide that occurred in the city’s 19th Ward.

The incident took place overnight on Thurston Road. Authorities have not yet released further details about the situation.

We are waiting to hear back from Rochester police for more information.

*A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.*