Rochester Police Department to reintroduce bike patrols this spring in effort to engage community

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester residents will soon see the return of bike patrols as the Rochester Police Department (RPD) plans to deploy officers on bicycles this spring.

RPD Chief Dave Smith said the department is in a better position to reinstate bike patrols after addressing manpower issues.

“We haven’t done it because again, manpower. And then the violence has been the priority,” Smith said. “We’ve reduced the number of shootings, the officers aren’t tied up on shooting after shooting. So now we’re going to do other things with the manpower.”

In the coming weeks, officers will begin patrolling main city corridors, including Monroe, Lyell, and Clinton avenues. Smith, a former bike patrol officer, expressed hope that officers will become more approachable and engaged while addressing nuisance issues.

“Panhandlers, folks loitering, the things that we see when we drive down the street and we wonder, ‘Gee what are those folks doing,'” Smith said. “And the great thing about bikes, it’s kinda like a course. Everyone likes to talk to the bike officer, so it’s a great community relations builder but also really pretty good for sneaking up on people that are doing things they’re not supposed to do.”

Bike patrols will be conducted as needed, depending on other community demands. Residents might start seeing bike officers in the community within the next month.

The Department of Justice says bike patrols make officers more approachable, and lead to better relationships throughout the community. It’s also one of the cheapest patrol options.

