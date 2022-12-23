Rochester Police horses greet children at the Golisano Autism Center

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It was a festive day at the Golisano Autism Center on Thursday.

The Rochester Police Department mounted patrol unit stopped by the Happiness House preschool for a surprise visit. Santa and Mrs. Claus were there to greet kids before they held a parade at the school.

“This is an opportunity for our students to enjoy the holiday season like all the other students their age,” said Amanda Hefferon, director of the Happiness House preschool program. “All of our students here are diagnosed with autism so we take into consideration all of the noise, the lights and the festivities but we want to bring them this holiday joy as well.”

Santa and all the officers even brought gifts for the kids.