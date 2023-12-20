RPD investigates gunpoint robbery and stolen car at Domino’s on Mt. Hope Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say someone robbed the Domino’s restaurant on Mt. Hope Avenue at gunpoint and got away by stealing a car in the parking lot on Wednesday morning.

The robbery happened around 1 a.m. Officers say the suspect or suspects demanded money from store employees, then stole an Uber driver’s car that was awaiting one of the employees.

RPD found the stolen car abandoned half a mile away on East Henrietta Road. Officers created a perimeter around the area but couldn’t find the suspects. They’re asking anyone with information to call 911.