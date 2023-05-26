Man, 22, shot and killed in apartment building on Van Auker Street

UPDATE: A 22-year-old man is dead after he was shot on the 9th floor of an apartment building on Van Auker Street.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating a shooting overnight on the city’s west side near the Corn Hill Area.

Officers responded to Van Auker Street on Friday at around 12:40 a.m. for a call for a person who had been shot. News10NBC’s photojournalist saw a large number of Rochester Police officers on the scene. They surrounded an apartment complex to search for the victim.

That person was found and taken to Strong Hospital. RPD released a statement saying it will release more details about the shooting later this morning.