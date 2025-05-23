Rochester Police investigate teen found with gunshot wound on Sander Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police say a 15-year-old is suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body.

At around 12:40 p.m. Friday, police say they responded to a house on Sander Street for a report of a person shot. When they got there, they say they found the 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound.

Police say they are still investigating where the wound came from and no one is in custody. They also say it is unclear if anyone other than the boy was involved in the injury.

Police ask anyone with information to call 911.