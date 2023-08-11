Rochester Police make arrest in July shooting on Lake Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police have made an arrest in the July 26 shooting on Lake Avenue that injured a woman in her 40s.

Shaquille Turner, 30, is charged with assault, criminal use of a firearm, criminal possession of a weapon, and reckless endangerment. RPD officers say they found narcotics on Turner when they arrested him.

Officers learned about the shooting when a woman walked into Rochester General Hospital around 11 p.m. with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper body. Investigators determined that the shooting happened on Lake Avenue near Lake View Park.

On Thursday, U.S. Marshals arrested Turner for the shooting. He was taken to the Monroe County Jail and will be arraigned on Friday.

