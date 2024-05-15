Rochester Police recover gun stolen from Texas

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say they arrested a man who was carrying a gun stolen from Dallas, Texas on Tuesday night.

It happened when police were making their rounds on Mohawk Street and stopped to talk to several men on the front porch of an empty house.

While speaking to them, an officer noticed one of the men was hiding a gun in his pants. According to RPD, that’s when officers confiscated the gun from 18-year-old Michael Hodge, which was loaded with 18 rounds.

Hodge is charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of stolen property.