Rochester police searching for man in connection to stolen car

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man in connection to a car theft that happened during a funeral last Friday.

Police say the vehicle was stolen from St. Stanislaus Church on Hudson Avenue. They released video of the man on Wednesday and are asking anyone with information to call 911.

