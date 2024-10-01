Rochester postal workers rally for better staffing ahead of expected surge in mail-in ballots

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Postal workers in Rochester held an informational picket Tuesday as they prepare for the upcoming election season.

Workers claim the Postmaster General is slowing down the hiring of new staff as older staff retire, which is slowing down mail processing. The timing is less than ideal, as they expect thousands of mail-in ballots for this year’s presidential election, requiring quick action on the part of postal workers.

With the anticipated influx of mail-in ballots, postal workers are concerned about their ability to process the increased volume efficiently. They argue that without adequate staffing, the timely delivery of ballots could be compromised.

