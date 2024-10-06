Rochester Public Market celebrates Italian American Heritage Day with music, culture, and food

News10NBC Saturday Today provides live breaking News, First Alert Weather forecasts, weekend entertainment options and investigative reports.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s Italian American Heritage Day at the Rochester Public Market later Sunday.

From 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. you can enjoy some Italian music, culture, and food. New this year, attendees can learn more about Italian sports like bocce and soccer. Bills fans can catch the 1 p.m. game at the event as well.

“Italians brought their faith, their love of family and life, and their passion for food, justice and the arts with them when they immigrated to America. They also brought their skills that helped build bridges, railroads, homes, buildings, and contributed their relational sense of community to our city.” said Kathy Castania, a member of Cugini di Roc. “We welcome everyone to join us in recognizing the many contributions of Italian-Americans and help us continue their legacy by celebrating the heritage as they did—by gathering and enjoying good food and family-focused fun.”

You may also see some University of Nazareth students around doing interviews in both English and Italian as a part of working to document the traditions many immigrant families brought to Rochester.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.