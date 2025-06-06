Rochester Public Market teams up with Great New York State Flea to host free summer events

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The City of Rochester Public Market is collaborating with the Great New York State Flea to bring new “Sunday Funday” events.

As part of its annual free-admission event offerings, the City of Rochester Public Market hosts Sunday flea markets every year.

Attendees can expect an array of items, including new and used clothing, tools, toys, home décor, antiques and other items.

Here is the complete list of events:

7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, June 8: Community Garage Sale

7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, June 22: Flea Market Mashup with Great New York State Flea, Around the World Day

7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, July 6: Community Garage Sale

7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, July 20: Flea Market Mashup with Great New York State Flea, Circus and Fair Day

7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, August 3: Community Garage Sale

7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, August 17: Flea Market Mashup with Great New York State Flea, Field Day Fun

7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, August 31: Traditional Community Garage Sale

7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, September 14: Traditional Community Garage Sale

7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, September 28: Flea Market Mashup with Great New York State Flea, Roc Renaissance Day

7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, October 12: Community Garage Sale

Vendor Information

Community Garage Sale vending spaces are $35 per day for each stall, which includes a parking space. Vendors can also purchase a package of six Community Garage Sale Sundays for a discounted rate.

To learn more or complete the downloadable application, click here, or stop by the Market Office on North Union Street Tuesday through Saturday, or on Community Garage Sale Sundays.

For more information on the Community Garage Sale events and Flea Market Mashup Days, click here or visit greatnysflea.com.